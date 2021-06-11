Nichols, Daniel “Dan” A., age 80 of Lakeville, MN, passed away peacefully Jun. 1, 2021. Preceded in death by his wife, Diane, parents, Isaac and Louise Nichols, and siblings, Michael Nichols, Colleen Reimer, and Jack Nichols. Dan is survived by his loving children, Tammi (Clay) Pearson, Kevin Nichols, and Jeff Nichols; grandchildren, Payton and Cole Pearson, Ellie and Grace Nichols, and Jarrod Nichols; sisters, Gloria Ronning, Rosalee Jorgensen, Roberta Swanke, and Pam Schuster; also, by other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life for Dan and his wife Diane, who passed away in November 2020, will take place for both Dan and Diane, 10 a.m. Saturday, Jun.12, 2021, at St. Charles Catholic Church, 202 1st Ave. SW, Bowman, ND. Interment, Ft. Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN at a later date. In lieu flowers, memorial to American Cancer Society of MN or MN Hospice Foundation.
White Funeral Home
Lakeville – 952-469-2723
Online Condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.