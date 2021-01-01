Darrell Eugene Bowman, 87, passed away at his home in Bozeman on Dec. 12, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born in Bowman, ND on June 9, 1933, to Lawrence Bowman and Lucile (Enloe) Bowman. He graduated in 1951 from Bowman High School, where he was salutatorian of his class and lettered in basketball, football and track.
Following his graduation from Montana State University in Bozeman in 1956, Darrell was drafted into the Army. He spent time at the Nevada Proving Grounds near Las Vegas, where nuclear bombs were being tested. Darrell’s job was to test the pigs to see what possible side effects would be on humans. He recalled that the primary protection he received against the blast radiation was a pair of eyeglasses. Darrell subsequently volunteered for a second tour of duty and was stationed in Bavaria, Germany.
After his honorable discharge from the Army he returned to Bowman, ND, where he met Joan Sather, who was selling tickets at a Bowman basketball game. Joan and Darrell were married on Aug. 12, 1961 in Hettinger, ND. The couple first lived in Forsyth, MT, where Darrell was teaching high school. A son, Craig was born in 1962, followed by Bradley in 1964. The family moved to Bozeman in 1965, and were joined by a third son, Blaine, in 1969. Darrell taught science at Bozeman Junior High for 27 years. He earned his master’s degree from Montana State University in 1970.
To augment his teaching salary, he partnered with Bob Baldwin in an ice business that produced and delivered ice throughout southwest Montana from 1970-1975. In addition, Darrell became a partner in the Bridger Creek Golf Course, where he mowed the course for 22 years following his retirement.
Darrell made substantial donations over the years to all of the educational institutions with which he and Joan were associated. He had many hobbies, including fishing, stained glass, woodworking, metal detecting, photography, and spending time with his beloved grandchildren. He was an active member of the Bozeman United Methodist Church, and went on two humanitarian missions to rebuild homes for victims of Hurricane Katrina. He and Joan were also active members of the Sourdough Lion’s Club
Darrell was preceded in death by his parents; his stepmother, Genevieve Bowman; his wife, Joan; and one sister, Corinne Haff. He leaves behind his three sons and their partners, John, Kristy and Kelly; grandchildren, Brooke, Blake, Madeleine, Bayley and Trey Bowman; sisters, Lois Gueck and Bonnie Bowman, and brother, Gary Bowman, as well as his faithful dog, Mojo.
Funeral services were held in Bozeman, MT on Dec. 19. Memorial gifts may be made to the Gallatin Valley Food Bank at P.O. Box 1129, Bozeman, MT 59711 or the Sourdough Lion’s Club, c/o Wayne Gibson, 1201 Highland Blvd., #D-109, Bozeman, MT 59715.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.