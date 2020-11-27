Dawn Valene Mihulka-Martin

Dawn Valerie Mihulka-Martin, age 55, passed away surrounded by loved ones on November 12, 2020 from pulmonary fibrosis.
Funeral services were held on Friday at 11:00 AM November 20, 2020 at the Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, ND. The service was live streamed on the funeral home website. Visitation was one hour prior to the service.
Dawn was born and raised in Bowman, ND by Joseph and Aimee Mihulka. She graduated from Bowman High School before moving to Bismarck, ND where she earned an Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Bismarck Junior College. She worked several years at the North Dakota State Penitentiary.
In Bismarck, Dawn met James (Jim) Martin and married him on May 7th 1988. The couple had two children, Nikkole Aimee-Jo Martin and Caitlin Terri-Dawn Martin.
Dawn’s children became the center of her world. She was a mother to them first and foremost and she never hesitated to give them love and advice. She loved to tell others about them and their accomplishments. She was a firm believer in always being there for her children, no matter how old they became.
Dawn was also a devoted friend. Those who gained her confidence and trust could count on her to stay by their side through the difficult times and turn to her for as much assistance as she was able to give.
Dawn was an eternal animal lover as well and had close bonds with her pets. She fostered that love in others, including her children. She had cats, dogs, and rabbits. In the past decade, she had become an experienced rabbit breeder as well. She enjoyed taking them to shows and introducing others to the joys of rabbits.
She is survived by her children, Nikkole and Caitlin Martin, her brother Mark (Grace) DeLong, her sister Charlotte Kenney, her sister-in-law Lori (Allen) Hintz, and her many nieces and nephews. And her brother, Jack Mihulka, her former husband James Martin, and her parents, Joseph and Aimee Mihulka, preceded her in death.
