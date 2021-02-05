Delores E. Schuh, 88, of Bowman, ND, passed away on Jan. 16, 2021 at the Edgewood Care Center in Bismarck, ND.
Funeral Services for Delores were held on Jan. 21, 2021 at the Bowman Lutheran Church. Pastor Charles Johnson officiated with burial following in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan.
Delores Elaine Susag was born April 8, 1932 in Rhame, ND, the daughter of John and Olida (Reiersgard) Susag. Delores was raised on the family farm south of Rhame and attended grades 1 through 8 at Nebo Grade School and high school at Bowman High School, graduating in 1950.
Delores fell in love and married Harold H. Schuh on July 20, 1952 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Rhame, ND. Delores and Harold were blessed with three children, Harvey, Larry and Sandy.
After their marriage, they moved to Fort Lewis, WA where Harold was stationed in the Army from 1953-1955. Upon their return to Bowman, ND, Delores worked in the Bowman County Register of Deeds and later USDA, Farmers Home Administration where she retired in 1992.
Delores was a member of Bowman Lutheran Church, the Bowman Lutheran ALCW, Legion Auxiliary, Bowman Fire Department Fire Gals, and served as Secretary/Treasurer of the Bowman School Board. She also spent countless hours volunteering her time in the community and was always lending a helping hand to others. When not volunteering, you could find Delores busy in the kitchen baking some of her world famous “Grandma Buns” or cooking her highly requested specialties: strudla, chocolate chips cookies, homemade bread and jelly. There was no limit to what Delores would make or do for other people, she simply enjoyed helping others.
However, it was not all work and no play for her. Delores loved her time with her quilting and card groups. Her calm demeanor hid her competitive nature to win, regardless of the game she was playing.
Delores enjoyed spending time with her family and friends although her grandchildren always held a special place in her heart as she loved them dearly. After retirement, Harold and Delores traveled extensively with family and friends. Whether it be traveling to see the country or just being present for grandkids’ sports events, they enjoyed it profoundly.
Delores will be missed dearly by her family and friends, but her beautiful smile, loving personality and many cherished memories of her will never be forgotten.
Delores is survived by her husband Harold, her children Larry (Kim) Schuh of Tucson, AZ; Sandy (Stuart) Sipma of Bismarck, ND; daughter-in-law Raelene Schuh of Jamestown, ND; seven grandchildren Tiffany (David) Dooley, Corey (Jennifer) Schuh, Lindsay (Matt) Bullis, Justin (Sierra) Sipma, Heather Schuh, Trevor (Tia) Sipma and Trevor Schuh; 13 great grandchildren Jordan, Carter, Sophie, Ella, Aiden, Brennan, Dominic, Peyton, Finley, Decker, Grayson, Gabriel and Huxli; sister Goldie Schaaf; sister-in-law Peggy Boyce; brother-in-law, Gideon Schuh; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Delores is preceded in death by her son, Harvey Schuh; father John Susag; mother Olida (Reiersgard) Susag, brothers, Eddie and Millins; and sisters, Jeanette Arlt and Fran Silha.
In lieu of memorials, Delores would much rather you donate your time to make a difference.
