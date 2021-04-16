Donna Marie Thompson was born October 27, 1955 to Delilah Thompson at Cheyenne Agency in South Dakota.
Sadly, Donna passed from this life Feb. 17, 2021 at Sanford Health in Bismarck, ND at 65 years.
Donna was baptized on Dec. 24, 1955 at the Emmanuel Church in Whitehorse, SD as an infant.
Her grandmother, until she died, raised Donna. Then she went to live with her mother and assisted with the care of her younger siblings.
Donna attended grade school in Whitehorse, SD. She graduated from Cheyenne Eagle Butte High School in May of 1974.
She married A. Ducheneaux and to this union a son Hadden was born. This marriage later dissolved.
On Nov. 22, 1980 Donna (Thompson) Ducheneaux and Verlyn R. Weishaar were united in marriage along the banks of the Grand River of Corson County, SD.
To this union, a daughter Lacey Marie was born in 1984.
In 1982 Donna and Verlyn moved to a ranch north of Morristown, SD. They had a partnership with Ed and Carroll Texley. They purchased the ranch from the Texley’s in 1992. Donna also joined in with Verlyn in the Weishaar Auction Service as a clerk for several years.
Verlyn passed away in June of 2001.
Donna met her last soul mate, Dan L. Molitor and together have operated the ranch until her death. Dan loved her dearly, and was her sole nursemaid in her last couple months of her life. She was fighting metastatic cancer and chose not to tell anyone.
She loved to cook and was always trying out a new recipe. Gardening was her pride and joy and canning was the proof of her crop that year!
Donna was also a great fisherman and she loved it!
She was always cleaning, painting and decorating the house she shared with Dan.
Left to mourn her passing is her constant companion of 19+ years, Dan Molitor.
She is survived by son Hadden Ducheneaux and children. Also daughter Lacey Weishaar and children, Donovan and Jette.
Donna is also survived by several siblings, aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband Verlyn, her mother Delilah Thompson, her grandmother and one brother.
At Donnas request, she was cremated. A memorial will be held at a later date.
