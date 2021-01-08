You were our love, hope, inspiration, confidant, teacher, mom, grandma, nana, sister and wife. We shall not weep for you but cherish all the memories and moments you have touched in our lives - With All Our Love.
Dorothy Gail (Schade) Johnson died on Dec. 19, 2020 at the Danish Care Center in Atascadero, CA. She was 84 years old. Dorothy was born in Rhame, ND, the first daughter to Elmer and Marcella (Wick) Schade and was raised on the family farm north of Bowman. She graduated from Bowman High School in 1954. Dorothy was married to Richard Johnson, formerly of Bison, SD and preceded her in death.
Dorothy had been an Administrative Assistant for much of her career for Saratoga School District, Adventist Health Sonora Hospital, Macy’s, Saint Agnes Medical Center in Fresno and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in San Luis Obispo, CA.
When Dorothy was born, her Aunt Gyda Wick (the nurse) kept her warm in the oven using it as an incubator; her sister always teased her that she was half-baked. She was a good writer and had a long-distance relationship with Richard through love letters. Dorothy was an incredible cook, which she highlighted in their family restaurant and many festive gatherings. She was meticulous and organized. Dorothy kept a recipe box of what everyone ate when they came to visit so she would serve a different dish the next visit. She was an impeccable dresser and loved well-pressed clothes. She had been a contestant in the Miss North Dakota Pageant, loved daffodils, See’s Candy and would shop until her feet finally hurt. Dorothy was a kind-hearted, giving, thoughtful, compassionate and faithful person.
Dorothy is survived by: daughter, Dorwyne Johnson, her wife Stephanie Yurchak, grandchildren Jason and Justine; daughter Debi Benson, her husband Chuck Benson and grandson Sean; sister, Cordella Thompson, nephews Mike, Scott and Kevin and their families.
There is no service planned at this time.
