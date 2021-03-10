Doug Shuck, 60, of Dickinson, ND, passed away on Feb. 21, 2021 at the Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck.
Memorial Services for Doug were held March 8 the St. Charles Catholic Church. Fr. Paul Eberle celebrated the Mass. There was a Rosary and Vigil Service for Doug on March 7, 2021 at the St. Charles Catholic.
Douglas (Doug) Todd Shuck, 60, of Dickinson, ND, passed away Feb. 21, 2021 in Bismarck, ND. He will be forever in our hearts.
Doug was born March 15, 1960 in Rhame, ND. He attended school in Rhame before furthering his education at North Dakota State University (NDSU). He went on to work for the oil rigs, the railroad, and spent many years in the bar/restaurant business. He became a regional trainer for Chili’s in Oklahoma and then moved to Denver. He loved fine food and could take you to a 5-star restaurant or the best ‘hole in the wall’ joint in town for scampi or a burger.
In 2009, Doug moved to Dickinson, ND and worked for NALCO and Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing. In his working life, Doug never talked about the job. It was always about connecting with the people he met. His kindness and generosity were endless, and he would give the shirt off his back to someone in need.
Doug’s knack for storytelling and his love of people were passed down from his dad, Bob. Just like his dad, you would gravitate to him like a magnet. He made everyone feel like they were the only one in the room. Doug’s wit and gift for delivering a great joke matched any standup comedian. You might have heard the one about….
Two spark plugs walk into a bar and ask for a beer. The bartender says, “Yes, I will serve you but don’t start anything!”
Along with his penchant for jokes, Doug was an excellent dancer and avid reader. His card playing and cribbage cunning were legendary. At the famous O’Donnell Reunion ‘Cribbage Tournament’, Doug and his niece, Megan, battled 80 cousins (and Bob Shuck) to take home the coveted Toilet Seat trophy.
Doug had a special place in his heart for his nieces and nephews. He took great pride and joy in watching Karmen, Kyle, Megan, Rhys and Colby in their sporting pursuits. Karmen and Doug had a special bond and talked daily for many years.
Doug loved sports and one of his favorite memories was playing with his brother, Sid, on the winning team for the district 32 tournament his senior year of high school. Doug attended countless basketball, hockey and football games over the years and collected hats from many teams. His gift for remembering facts and sports statistics helped him win third place in a national Trivial Pursuit tournament.
Doug was an adventurous soul and traveled the world. Cindy and Lisa shared many adventures with him, including sailing the Great Barrier Reef in Australia. He made friends everywhere he went and a journey with Doug was always unforgettable.
He is preceded in death by his mother Elizabeth (Betty) O’Donnell Shuck.
He is survived by his father, Robert (Bob) Shuck, Bowman, ND; siblings Cindy Sanford, Bismarck, ND, Lisa Shuck (Leo Canterri), Australia, Sid (Jules) Shuck, Windsor, CO; nieces and nephews Karmen (Billy) Wahl, Mandan, ND, Megan Sanford (Eric Miller), Fargo, ND, Kyle Sanford (Delaney Freer), Fargo, ND, Rhys Osborne (Jenn Druva), San Diego, CA, Colby Shuck, Windsor, CO; and great-niece/nephew, Scarlett and William Wahl, Mandan, ND.
Doug was loved by everyone he touched and will be missed. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Bowman Regional Public Library or a school of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.