Douglas Allen Abrahamson, 78 of Philip, SD, formerly of Bowman, ND
In the early morning of Nov. 2, 2020, another pioneer “salt of the earth” was called home from the farm. Doug died at Monument Health in Rapid City as a result of Covid-19.
Douglas Allen Abrahamson was born Aug. 23, 1942, in Hallock, MN, the first-born son of Chester and Jessie Mae (Dye) Abrahamson. Doug was very devoted to his mom and her farm.
When Doug and Evie (Skogen) renewed their friendship in 1992, they married Nov. 27, 1993. They were off and running, and Doug and Evie became “two peas in a pod.”
With Doug’s excellent leadership, he made a good farmer out of Evie with never fail instructions: “Please be seated in the tractor. Pay close attention. This is the steering wheel, the clutch, the throttle, and the brake. Keep it between the ditches and have a great day! Don’t forget to check the oil and fuel when necessary.”
Doug sat on the Bowman County Fair Board for 30 years, and supported Evie in the Lions Club.
Doug is survived by his wife of 27 years, Evie; two Abrahamson brothers LeRoy and Harlan; one sister Mary Ann Bordwine; and two half-brothers Less and Lee Fandrick; two nephews; two nieces; numerous cousins; and many other relatives and friends. Doug and Evie had “wildlife managers” (known as hunters) scattered through the west coast and Midwest which have become dear friends and family.
Doug’s father passed away in 1949; his mother in 1999.
Funeral services were held Nov. 14, at the Rush Funeral Home in Philip, with interment following at the Masonic Cemetery in Philip. A gathering for all immediately followed the burial at the Steakhouse in downtown Philip.
There will be a celebration of life held in the spring of 2021 in Bowman, ND. For those who wish to give toward a memorial in Doug’s honor, please give to Bowman County 4-H projects, Amidon Lutheran Church, Bowman Lions Club or to a local charity. Cards and memorials may be sent to P.O. Box 248, Philip, SD 57567.
Arrangements are with the Rush Funeral Home of Philip. Guestbook and livestream of the service is available at www.rushfuneralhome.com
