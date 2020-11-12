Douglas Allen “Doug” Abrahamson, age 78, of Philip, formerly of Bowman, ND, died Nov. 2, 2020, at Monument Health in Rapid City.
Funeral services are pending with the Rush Funeral Home of Philip.
