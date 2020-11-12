Durwood DeHart (Dodie) Ohm was born March 17, 1930 in Reeder, ND. He passed away on Nov. 2, 2020, at the West River Health Services in Hettinger, ND.
Dodie was the only child and the pride and joy of the late Albert John Otto Ohm and Ella Lenore Benson Ohm. Dodie and his parents moved to Scranton, ND in the mid-1930’s and he attended Scranton Public School and graduated with the class of 1948. After graduation, he enrolled at Wahpeton State College of Science, but was shortly thereafter called to serve our country during the Korean Conflict. He was assigned to 8104th AU HQ RYCOM on Okinawa as a member of the AG Team. While stationed on the island of Okinawa, Durwood met a lovely soldier named Marilyn Louise Saunders of Pittsburgh, PA. The mayor of Naha, Okinawa in August of 1952, married them. Upon discharge from the U.S. Army, Durwood attended the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science and fulfilled his dream of becoming a funeral director. Durwood always knew that he would return to and live out his life in his home community. He and Marilyn moved back to southwestern North Dakota and purchased the funeral home in Bowman, ND. Durwood owned and operated the Ohm Funeral Chapel from 1955 until 1986. He was deeply proud of his service to the community. Durwood carried out his work with compassion, dignity and respect. He cared deeply for each and every family he served. He often said that providing end-of-life funeral services to his life-long friends was one of the greatest honors of his life. We also know it was a very heavy burden on his soul. Durwood was a true “people person” and no matter where in the country he traveled, he would run in to a friend. Durwood was an avid golfer. He loved his post-retirement job of managing the pro shop at the Tom O’Leary Golf Course in Bismarck, ND. Due to declining health, Durwood was forced to leave his work at Tom O’Leary and he moved to Hettinger, ND where he resided at the Western Horizons Care Center until his passing. We, his children, know that our dad’s heart and spirit were shattered in 1977 when our brother David died in an automobile accident. We also know that with our dad’s death comes a healing and peace that he was unable to find while living here on earth. For this we rejoice. His parents, Albert and Ella Ohm, and his son David DeHart Ohm predeceased Durwood. He is survived by his former wife and life-long friend Marilyn Ohm of Tucson, AZ, his daughter Kristine Ohm, Tucson, AZ, son Paul Ohm, Tucson, AZ, his youngest son Jay Ohm and wife Cindy Ham, grandson Sage David Ohm of Hettinger, ND, granddaughter Whitney Besler (Vance) and great-grandchildren Cadence and Christian of Gillette, WY, and his dear cousin Peggy Birdsall of Dickinson, ND. As per Durwood’s wishes, his body has been cremated.
