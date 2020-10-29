Elwin Pladsen, 86, of Bowman, ND, passed away on Oct. 12, 2020 at the Southwest Healthcare Long Term Center in Bowman. Funeral Services for Elwin were on Oct. 16, 2020 at the Bowman Lutheran Church. Pastor Renee Johnson officiated the burial in the Bowman Cemetery. Visitation for Elwin was on Oct. 15, 2020, at the Funeral Home Chapel.
Elwin Alfred Pladsen was born on Jan. 31, 1934 the son of Edward E. and Rosalia (Monson) Pladsen. He joined two sisters and two brothers. Elwin was baptized on March 19, 1934 and confirmed May 28, 1950. He attended eight years of grade school at Medicine Hills #2. Elwin worked for Mrnak Hereford Ranch and with many neighboring farmers. He worked at GTA Elevator and Southwest Healthcare in maintenance. Elwin and Mary Schade were united in marriage on July 5, 1974 at the Bowman Lutheran Church. He enjoyed gardening, as there was never a weed in it. He also helped Mary with numerous children in her daycare. Elwin moved into the Nursing home on Oct. 28, 2014, as Mary could no longer take care of him at home.
Elwin is survived by his wife Mary of 46 years, sister, Arlene Gatzke, sister-in-law, Ella Pladsen and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents, Edward and Rosalia, brothers; Ronald and Reuben, sister, Emily Davis, brothers-in-law; Darryl Gatzke and Carroll Davis and sister-in-law, Charlotte Pladsen.
