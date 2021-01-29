Gail Gruber, 72 of Meadowlakes, Texas and Scranton, North Dakota passed away January 13, 2021. Gail was born to Robert B and Dorothy Griffith on December 21, 1948 in the Queens Hospital in Honolulu, Territory of Hawaii. Gail was very proud of her Hawaiian roots that predated statehood.
Gail was raised in Grand Forks, North Dakota and attended first the University of North Dakota and then the University of Washington where she earned a degree in Architectural Engineering. Gail followed in her mother’s footsteps as a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority. Gail married Gene Gruber of Bowman County, North Dakota on November 27, 1971. In 1974, Gail and Gene moved to the Gruber family farm south of Scranton. Gail was a loving grandmother, mother, and wife. She also had a love for singing and playing organ and piano in church and a deep love of education. She received her teaching certificate from Dickinson State University and was a beloved substitute teacher at many Southwest North Dakota schools. When the family moved to Texas, Gail taught in few different schools in the Socorro School District in El Paso and worked to achieve her Master’s Degree in Education from Leslie College. She went on to a professorial role in the College of Education at Western New Mexico University. While at Western, Gail commuted to Las Cruces, New Mexico and earned her Doctorate of Education from New Mexico State University. Gail liked to say that she earned college credit in five decades, 1966-2003, and had transcripts from about a dozen universities. Gail’s former students kept in touch with her many years after they graduated and sought her advice and counsel in their respective teaching careers. Gail retired from teaching after moving from Western to Eastern New Mexico University in Roswell, New Mexico.
Gail is survived by her husband Gene, children Anne and Kurt, Kurt’s wife Christie, and granddaughters Lauren, Hannah, and Emma. Gail had one brother Boyd and sister-in-law Jeanie, nephew Joseph and his wife Julie and children Eloise, Adair, and JP, and niece/goddaughter/name sake Gail and her daughter Caroline.
Memorial contributions may be made to the V Foundation for Cancer Research. Vfoundation.donordrive.com/campaign/Gail-Gruber-Memorial or the charity of your choice.
The family will be having multiple celebrations of Gail’s life, one in the Marble Falls area in May and one in North Dakota in the summer.
Arrangements made by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Avenue, Kingsland, Texas 78639. (325)388-0008.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.