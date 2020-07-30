Gary Allen Bruce, 83, of Baker, MT passed away with his children by his side on July 21, 2020 at Riverstone Hospice in Billings, MT after a short illness.
Gary was born on July 5, 1937 to Maynard and Martha (Schnaible) Bruce in Baker. He grew up on a farm south of Baker and graduated from Baker High School in 1955. After graduation, he worked for Randash Motors in Baker for three years, and then spent a year in Nebraska roughnecking. Gary returned to Baker and worked for Marion Hartse for 11 years before starting his own construction business, “Bruce Ditching”. It was during this time he met the love of his life, Ruby Burkle. They were married on Nov. 6, 1970 in Plevna, MT, and were blessed with two children, Lori and Troy. Gary and Ruby were married nearly 50 years before Ruby passed away unexpectedly on May 5, 2020.
Gary was a diligent and strong man who worked very hard to provide for his family and build his business, even up to his passing, he was concerned about his loyal customers. He worked for many area farmers and ranchers trenching waterlines and doing backhoe work. In the winters, you would find him plowing snow for many people in Baker, or in his shop working on a project. He was the best at what he did, and his equipment was simply an extension of his hands.
He will be missed beyond words, as he was truly one of a kind. Gary also liked visiting and never passed up a cup of coffee with friends or family. Gary is survived by his daughter Lori (Bill) Kesinger of Baker; son Troy (Amy) Bruce of Billings; and grandchildren Moriah, Javan, Jaron, Brennen and Bailey. Gary was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby, his parents, and his sister, Joyce Hurlbert.
Our humble and faithful father, grandfather and friend is once again reunited with his wife Ruby and in accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held.
