Gene Nordberg, 88, of Bowman, ND, passed away on September 26, 2020 at the Southwest Healthcare Long Term Center in Bowman.
Memorial Services for Gene was Oct. 5, 2020 at the Bowman Lutheran Church. Pastor Charles Johnson officiated, the burial will be held at a later date.
In the early morning hours of Sept. 26, 2020 in Bowman ND a good Christian man, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend slipped away from this life, to commit his rich singing voice to the choir of his Heavenly Father!
Eugene [Gene] Nordberg was embraced into this world in Little Falls, MN in November 1931 by his mother and father, Katherine Maeder Nordberg and Elmer Eugene Nordberg, along with his beloved sister Katherine.
Gene was particularly proud of his time with the Boy Scouts, achieving the status of Eagle Scout as a young man. That experience helped him develop a deep sense of community service. In 1951 Gene married his sweetheart Shirley Kedrowski, received his business degree from Minnesota School of Business, and with their infant daughter the young couple begin their adventure by moving “out west” to Sidney, MT. There Gene took a bookkeeping job with Yoder Motors, later known as Larson Motors.
Their small two-bedroom house soon overflowed with four children; Candy, Kim, Tom and Susan all arrived within just six years. Shirley and Gene moved to the outskirts of Sidney where a neighborhood was about to emerge from fields of sugar beets and corn, to build their home. Soon new families surrounded them and friends while their own family expanded with the arrivals of Robert and Chris.
In 1976 Gene, Shirley, Rob, and Chris moved to Bowman, ND where Gene switched from selling Ford’s to Chevys as he and Shirley established Nordberg Chevrolet. Son Tom became Gene’s partner and the business successfully grew through service, community focus, and reliably honest dealings. It was sold in 2001 noting Gene’ 25 years of dedication.
In 1985 cancer robbed Gene and his family of their matriarch, Shirley at the young age of 54. Out of that sadness of loss, however the kindness of fate brought a sympathy card to Gene from a recently widowed Noel Brooks from the Brooks Ranch north of Bowman. Noel and Gene’s marriage opened a new “second half” adventure for both. Soon the North Dakota winters were replaced by those in Apache Junction, AZ at the Roadhaven Park where new friends, golf, bridge card parties, dinners and the Community Center Church Choir for Gene granted them many happy winter seasons - defined as, between the fall garden harvest in Bowman and returning in time to put in the next spring’s crop! It was only Gene’s declining health that made the winter of 2018-2019 their final season of great enjoyment in their beloved winter home.
Gene was a golf enthusiast, in spite of his lack of mastery of the game. He enjoyed his community service serving on the city Council in Sidney and as a member of the Kiwanis. In Bowman he was a member of Rotary and served on the Bowman Hospital board for several years. He was a member of the Bowman Lutheran Church contributing his voice to the choir.
Gene is survived by his wife; Noel, children; Candy (Russ), Kim (Sunday), Thomas (Gail), Susan (Clifford), Robert (Marina) and Chis (Andrea), grandchildren, and several great grandchildren, Noel’s children and “being grandpa Gene” for Noel’s grandchildren.
His parents, first wife Shirley, and a sister preceded him in death.
As his children put it while remembering their father: “We celebrate him through tears of joy; he was our shoulder to lean on, a sounding block for our futures, and always our father to rely on. He will be sorely missed.
Memorials are suggested to the givers choice.
