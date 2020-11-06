Jack Henry Kathrein, 89, of Bowman, ND, formerly of Amidon, ND, passed away Oct. 29, 2020 at West River Health Services Hospital in Hettinger.
Visitation for Jack was on Nov. 4, 2020 from 12-9 p.m. with a Rosary and Vigil at 7 p.m. at the Funeral Home Chapel. Private burial will take place with Mass being celebrated for Jack on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the St. Charles Catholic Church. Fr. Paul Eberle will celebrate the Mass.
Jack was born on July 25, 1931 to John J. and Elizabeth (Hoffman) Kathrein on a farm northeast of New England, ND. He was the seventh of 12 children.
During his childhood, Jack attended New England area schools and worked on his parents’ farm. As a young man, he served in the Navy during the Korean War.
Jack met his future wife, Anna Klein during an evening of bowling with friends in Dickinson. He helped Anna up after she took a fall, so Anna said, “Jack picked her up at the bowling alley!” On Oct. 14, 1952, Jack and Anna married at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Dodge, ND. Then they moved to a farm just outside of Amidon where they raised four daughters and lived for 60 years.
With a tremendous amount of hard work and help from his wife and daughters, Jack built a successful farming and ranching operation. Despite long days, uncooperative weather, and the headaches and gambles associated with farming, Jack loved his work - planting and harvesting wheat crops, making hay and raising cattle and pigs. The farm was a source of pride for Jack. It was clean, orderly and the buildings were always painted white.
As Jack grew older, he scaled back by selling his pigs and then his cattle. In 2011, shortly before his 80th birthday, he finally retired. In early 2012, Jack and Anna moved to a townhome in Bowman.
During retirement, Jack made frequent trips to the farm to mow the grass, till the trees and take care of the buildings and fences. He also enjoyed playing cards with friends and attending livestock sales. Jack’s wife of 66 years, Anna, died in January 2019.
Jack served his community as a volunteer firefighter for the Amidon Fire Department and as a member of the Slope County Fair board, including a term as board president. Jack was a member of the Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Amidon, serving as a trustee and on the church council. When Saints Peter and Paul closed in 1996, Jack joined the St. Charles Parish in Bowman. He was also a member of the American Legion for more than 60 years.
His parents, his wife, three brothers, seven sisters and grandsons Christopher and Adam Meier preceded Jack in death.
Jack is survived by one sister Barbara (Les) Parker, Arvada, CO; daughters Jacqueline Kathrein, Bowman; Susann (Jeff) Powell, Amidon; Denise (Ed) Meier, Mandan; and Melanie (Joe) Mohling, Kuna, ID; and grandchildren Zack Meier, Bismarck; Brittany Meier, Fargo; and Travis Mohling, Kuna, ID.
Jack’s family thanks the medical professionals at West River Health Services for taking good care of him. We are also especially grateful for the opportunity to visit him for a final time as a family via Zoom.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.