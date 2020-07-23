Jim Kinsey, 62, of Rhame, ND, passed away on June 24, 2020. Memorial Services for Jim were held July 6, 2020 at the Bowman Lutheran Church. Pastor Charles Johnson officiated.
James (Jim) Jonathan Kinsey was born on July 13, 1957 in Baker, MT the son of Brice and Lois (Moody) Kinsey. Jim attended school in Plevna, MT until the tenth grade and then went to work at Tibbets Ranch in Terry, MT and started his working career. Jim married Laura Loutzenhiser in October 1979, to this union a son Brice was born in 1981. Jim also had a daughter Jamie Hanks in 1983. Jim married Wanda Schade in April 1984 and to these union four kids were born, Zach (1985), Dexter (1987), Lacy (1990) and Nina (1991).
Jim married Darla Holder in October 2001 and gained a daughter Chey.
Jim worked at numerous feedlots and ranches throughout his life, working at Stuber Hereford Ranch in Bowman, ND for the last five years.
Jim loved riding horse, whether he was riding pens or checking cows on the open range. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and anything outdoors with his kids and grandkids. He loved showing his kids the way of the land and life. He enjoyed discussing many different subjects with anyone that would lend an ear. His dogs were constant companions and his best friends. Darla and Jim worked together side by side on both ranches and feedlots for many years and enjoyed spending that time together.
Jim is survived by his wife Darla of 20 years, children Brice and Karlene Kinsey, Terry, MT; Jamie Keller, Mandan; Zach and Joy Kinsey, Bowman; Dexter (Michelle) Kinsey, Belfield; Lacy and Trent Nass, Bowman; Nina (Scott) Kinsey, Bowman; Chey (Brian) Holder, Tampa, FL. 19 Grandchildren. Brothers: Jerry and Annette Johnson, Rosenberg, TX; Mark Kinsey Glendive, MT; Rocky and Wanda Kinsey Scranton.
Sisters: Pam and Rance Jonas, Terry, MT; Ruby and Larry Bearley, Terry, MT. Numerous nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents Brice and Lois Kinsey. Infant son Casey and infant grandson James.
