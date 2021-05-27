JoAnn F. Ledeman, 73, of Bowman, ND, passed away on May 9, 2021, at the Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck.
Mass of Christian Burial was held May 13, 2021 at the St. Charles Catholic Church in Bowman. Fr. Paul Eberle celebrated the Mass and burial followed in the Bowman Cemetery. There was a Rosary and Vigil Service for JoAnn on May 12, 2021 at the St. Charles Catholic Church
JoAnn F. Smyle was born on June 6, 1947 in Bowman, ND, the daughter of Frank and Katherine (Mack) Smyle. She was raised on the family farm and graduated from Reeder High School in 1965. She later received a degree from Wahpeton College. On June 27, 1969, JoAnn was united in marriage to Jim Ledeman and they later divorced. They had two sons; Curtis and David. On May 2, 1989, JoAnn added twins, Brittany and Blaine to the family. JoAnn was no stranger to hard work and she worked several jobs over the years and spent the last 25 years at the Southwest Healthcare Services. She took great pride in doing her best at everything she did. Outside of work, JoAnn enjoyed tending to her wonderful gardens, flowerbeds and always made sure her lawn was properly watered and mowed. JoAnn also loved spending time with her children, her grandson Adin and her numerous adopted grandchildren. She enjoyed going to all their school activities and sporting events. As we all know, being born with Smyle blood, she always enjoyed a good game of cards and trips to the casinos for some slot machine action with her kids, brothers and sisters or really anyone who was up for a road trip. JoAnn was a member of the St. Charles Catholic Church and rarely missed weekly Mass and said many times that it was her faith in the Lord that got her through everything. JoAnn will be deeply missed by her family and friends, co-workers and basically anyone who ever met her.
JoAnn is survived by her loving children; Curtis, David (Wanda), Brittany and Blaine, grandson, Adin and several adopted grandchildren, sisters, Yvonne, Illene, Evelyn (Gary) and brothers, Jerry (Joanne), Pete and Frank Jr., and brother-in-law, Ken Steiner. Other survivors are her “sisters” Connie (Robert), Nita (Tom) and Tami (Kevin). She was preceded in death by her parents Frank Sr. and Katherine and sister Sharon Steiner.
