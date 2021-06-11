Joseph Richard Whalen, 95 of Spearfish, passed away on May 25, 2021.
Joe was born on January 15, 1926, to Patrick and Mathilda (Youngman) Whalen in Scranton, ND. He attended grade school in Scranton, then secondary school at St. Mary’s High School in New England, ND. There he played basketball and as well as the trumpet. In 1943, he joined the Air Force as a bombardier gunner and was subsequently discharged in 1946. He attended Rapid City College of Business and after graduation he returned to Scranton entering the family business, Whalen Brothers Grocery. On Nov. 6, 1951, he married Bertha Maliske. God blessed their union with five children. In 1963, Joe began selling life insurance for Lincoln National. Joe believed in community service-serving on numerous boards and committees in Bowman and Scranton. He was commander of the American Legion for which he was a member for seventy years. He was eventually elected from the 39th District to North Dakota Legislature. He chaired the Industry, Business and Labor Committee. He was elected to the intern Legislative Council as well. He was appointed chairman of both Medical Malpractice and the Oil and Gas studies. After serving for twelve years and respecting term limits, he decided not to run for another term. Joe never thought of himself and as a politician but rather as a public servant and recognized it was the time for new people and ideas.
He and his wife retired to Spearfish, SD where they enjoyed many years with family and friends. He is remembered as a beloved father and grandfather-revered for his wisdom, sage advice, wonderful humor, upbeat attitude, and pleasant disposition. Joe was a gifted story and joke teller with a vast repertoire of material, who possessed a love of music, reading, and film. The hallmark of he and Bertha’s shared life was their deep-rooted faith in God, which they practiced daily. His children are blessed and humbled by their example and cherish the gift of faith that in turn guides their own lives.
Joe is survived by his brother Raymond, five children, 15 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Bertha, sister Frances, and brothers, Jim and Jack (John).
Vigil was at 5 p.m. on Jun. 7, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Spearfish. Mass of Christian Burial was at 10 a.m. on June 8, 2021, at the church. Burial followed at Black Hills National Cemetery with full military rites by the Spearfish Honor Guard and the US Air Force.
