Joy Irene Swanson, our beloved mother and grandmother, passed away at a spry 89 in her home in Buffalo, WY. Joy lived a full and loving life, pursuing her passions and bringing light to the lives of her family and friends. She was born on Feb. 13, 1931 in Bowman, ND to Walter and Ellen Bagley. After graduating from Bowman High School in 1948, Joy attended the National School of Business in Rapid City, SD. She loved the classes, being together with young people, and going dancing. In fact, she met James “Blackie” Swanson at a dancing pavilion, and they married on Nov. 29, 1952. Soon after, they moved to Billings, MT. Joy thrived working for Eaton Metal Co. and a law firm before starting a family and becoming a homemaker. In 1975, Joy and James moved to Buffalo, where they lived out the remainder of their lives.
Joy was an avid gardener, cultivating her flowers and expressing her creative vision through beautiful landscaping. In the winter months, she poured over her sewing machine, producing her fashionable clothes, not only for herself, but all her daughters as well. She enjoyed bowling and continued to golf until she was 88. And of course, her baked goods were out of this world; she loved when family gathered around the table to enjoy her treats.
Joy is survived by her four daughters, Jan Swanson and her husband Pierre Holland, Julie Unangst, Jodi Swanson, and Jolene Musselman and her husband Scott Musselman, her brother Dennis Bagley, and her six grandchildren Erik and Kelsi Unangst and Aubrie, James, Shea, and Joe Musselman.
The interment service for Joy Swanson was held July 23 at Willow Grove Cemetery. Donations in Joy’s memory may be made to the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Horns in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com.
