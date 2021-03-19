Julie Levos, 58, Chaffee, ND died on March 8, 2021 at Sanford Medical Center, Fargo.
Julie Margaret Soreide was born Jan. 26, 1963 at Bowman, ND to John and Dorothy (Thorson) Soreide. As a teenager she worked at the grocery store, dental office and later as a waitress. She was also very active in 4-H. She graduated from Bowman High School in 1981. She moved to Fargo where she worked at the Ground Round. Julie married Andrew Levos on Sept. 2, 1989 at the Bowman Lutheran Church. They made their home on the family farm near Chaffee where she became a farm wife and worked alongside Andy.
The family hosted a foreign exchange student from Germany, Martin Toemel who quickly became a lifelong part of the family. Julie also enjoyed travel to Germany in recent years. She was a member of St. Leo’s Parish where she served on the parish council and funeral lunch committee. She was passionate about 4-H all her life and served as a chapter leader. Julie and Andy were honored to receive the “Friend of 4-H” Award. She served on the Big Iron Ladies Committee and ND Cattle Women Organization. Most of all, she enjoyed baking and hosting entertaining shop parties.
She is survived by her husband, Andy; two children, Brett and Brooke; siblings, Carl Soreide, Jay (Susan) Soreide, John (Debby) Soreide, all of Bowman, and Carol Peterson of Wimbledon, ND; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Susan and Larry Nesemeier of Leonard, ND; and several nieces and nephews.
Julie was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Susie; and sisters-in-law, Lynn and Nancy.
Funeral was March 15 at St. Leo’s Catholic Church. Burial was in St. Leo’s Cemetery, Casselton.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.