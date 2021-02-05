Kamrin Madrigal, 22, of Bowman, ND, passed away on Jan. 27, 2021 in Bismarck, ND.
Mass of Christian Burial for Kamrin was held Feb. 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Charles Catholic Church in Bowman. Fr. Paul Eberle celebrated the Mass. Burial will be at a later date. There was a Rosary and Vigil Service for Kamrin on Jan. 31, 2021 at the Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Home.
Kamrin Jay Madrigal was born on Aug. 20, 1998 in Milford, UT, the son of Gregorio and Maria Madrigal. As a young boy, Kamrin grew up in Utah until moving to Bowman, ND, with his family in 2007. Kamrin was educated at the Bowman Elementary and Bowman High Schools graduating from BCHS in 2017. While in high school, Kamrin worked at Eats-N-Treats. He loved working for Joyce and Nicole and referred to Joyce as his “Grandma”. He also enjoyed working at the Bowman Pool as a lifeguard. While in high school, Kamrin enjoyed football, wrestling, cross country and track. After graduation, Kamrin moved to Bismarck, ND, where he attended Bismarck State College to major in Cyber Security as he always enjoyed being on his computers. His hobbies included outdoor activities, camping, hiking, painting and playing video games. He was the oldest of four children to Gregorio and Maria. Kamrin, Alexander “Alex”, Gabriela “Gabby” and Esmeralda Madrigal. In 2016, Kamrin met his other siblings Isabel and Kole Archibald. Kamrin enjoyed spending his time with special friend Lindsey Dix. He was always trying to learn new languages. He always put others before him, never being selfish and never failed to make others laugh.
He is preceded in death by his grandmother Eva, great grandparents; Catalina Barrera, Refugio Madrigal, Ermenegildo Vidales and biological mother Victoria.
He is survived by his parents, Gregorio and Maria, brothers; Kole and Alex, sisters; Isabel, Gabby and Esmeralda, grandparents; Gabriel, Felipe and Graciela, great grandmother, Isavel Magana and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
