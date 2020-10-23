Word has been received; Karen Heidi Anderson passed away Sept. 27, 2020 in Portland, OR. She was a Bowman High graduate of 1961. She married Ted “Tip” Anderson in Bowman on Aug. 11, 1963. They raised two children, Heidi and Mark, and have two grandchildren.
