Karin Gerda (Ficek) Weiler, 74, of Bowman, ND, passed away on Feb, 18, 2021, at the Southwest Healthcare Services Long-term Care, Bowman, ND.
Mass of Christian Burial for Karin, was Feb. 24, 2021, at t the St. Charles Catholic Church, Bowman, ND, with Father Paul Eberle celebrating the Mass. Burial was at the Bowman Cemetery, Bowman, ND, following the service.
Karin was born the daughter of John Ficek and Irmgard Dreher Ficek in Dannenberg, Germany, on Sept. 22, 1946. She came to the United States when she was six years old. Karin attended St. Wenceslaus and Roosevelt grade schools in Dickinson, ND and graduated from Trinity High School in 1965. Growing up she worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Designer Fabrics and several other businesses.
Karin met Adrian, a farm boy, and they were married Aug. 23, 1967. To this union Brian, Craig, Scott and Jerry were born. Karin worked at the 4U Motel as a housekeeper for 15 years. She also was a seamstress making and altering bridal gowns and bridesmaid dresses, as well as babysat many children in her home.
Karin is survived by her husband, Adrian, her son, Jerry (Lindsay) and her grandchildren Austin, Kevin, Clayton, Leighton, Kenzlee, Jared and Kassandra. She is also survived by her sister Marin (Ed) Kuntz, Dickinson, ND and her brother Elliot Ficek, Dickinson, ND, sisters-in-law Karen Weiler, Gladys Weiler and Collette (Gary) Zimmerman.
She was preceded in death by her father John, her mother Irmgard, son Brian in 2017 and sons Craig and Scott at birth.
Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.
