Kenneth “Kenny” Rajewsky, 91, of Bowman passed away on July 1, 2020 at the Southwest Healthcare Long Term Center in Bowman.
Funeral Services for Kenny were held on July 5, 2020 at the Bowman Lutheran Church. Pastor Mary Wiggins officiated with burial at the Bowman Cemetery.
Kenneth Maynard Rajewsky, 91, went to be with his beloved wife, Garnet, in Heaven on July 1, 2020, surrounded by members of his family.
Kenneth Rajewsky was born on Sept. 23, 1928, to Ann (Bjorklund) and Herb Rajewsky in Blue Earth, MN. He grew up being the second oldest of four boys. His first job was hauling freight for 35 cents a day and his first car was a Model A that he bought for $100. He met Garnet Wigern in the spring of 1949 when he went roller-skating in Kiester, MN. On Oct. 29, 1949, they were united in marriage. He spent 67 years with his beloved wife, who he always called “dearie.” Those years were not long enough. He was an attentive and loyal caregiver for Garnet - when you saw one of them, you saw them both because they were inseparable.
They lived their first few years in Blue Earth, MN, where they had their son Doug on Feb. 16, 1951. In 1963, they had the opportunity to run their own dealership and moved to Bowman. In that time, they took over Reliable Tractor John Deere at the north end of Main Street until they built the new building east of town in 1974. In 1982, they sold Reliable Tractor and tried their hand at farming and ranching for a few years. Their passion for taking care of the farmers and being in the dealership business brought them back to John Deere, and Old Reliable Tractor was born. Kenny and Doug ran Old Reliable Tractor side by side for 32 years, and in those years they built many friendships. They then decided to sell Old Reliable Tractor in 2002.
Kenny was a provider and protector for his family and had a great love for his community. He supported his community by buying livestock at the 4-H sale during the local county fairs, or by keeping the Bowman Lutheran Church parking lot cleared of snow for Sunday morning service. He was a long time board member of the local hospital, a City Commissioner for many years and a lifetime member of the Elks club. He was always generous of this time and talents.
After Leah and Kelly, their granddaughters, came into their lives, they spent every possible moment with them, whether that meant traveling to MN, meeting halfway in Steele or flying them to Mesa, AZ, for Christmas. They were each others’ world. They helped raise them and taught them many valuable lessons. Their love and devotion grew even more when their first great-granddaughter Hattie Louise, who they sweetly called Pumpkin, came into their lives in 2014.
Kenny was a perfectionist all around, whether it was in his yard or making sure his granddaughters knew his talent of how to mow the grass. He had a wicked sense of humor, and his smiles were pure as gold--his laugh was even sweeter. Despite being a jokester and a tough guy, he had a tender heart and he wore it on his sleeve. Imagine the humor in him telling Garnet how to wash clothes! Saying goodbye for Kenny was tough on him, as he always had a tear in the eye. You could always find Kenny in a short- sleeved snap-down shirt with two pockets and three pens at all times.
Kenny and Garnet developed life-long friendships with a large group of couples and had many adventures with them over the years. They loved to play cards and spend time at the cabin in Spearfish Canyon. Their second love was in Mesa, AZ, as they spent many winters there. Kenny loved to send boxes full of oranges to his loved ones.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Garnet; his parents, Ann and Herb Rajewsky; and his brothers: Roy Rajewsky and Sonny Rajewsky.
Survivors include his son Doug (Jody) Rajewsky, Bowman; grandchildren: Leah (Rich) Rajewsky, Port Saint Lucie, FL; Kelly Wilkinson, Apple Valley, MN; Brandon Hoggarth, Bismarck; Kristi (Bryant) Faulkner, Watford City; brothers Snoke Rajewsky and a great granddaughter, Hattie Wilkinson, and many nieces and nephews.
Don’t cry for me today, I wouldn’t want it this way. Be strong, and smile, for you will see me in a while.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.