Kevin Bagley, 56, of Bowman, ND, passed away on Sept. 30, 2020, in Bowman.
Mass of Christian burial for Kevin was on Oct. 6, 2020 at the St. Charles Catholic Church, Bowman, ND. Burial followed at the Bowman Cemetery. The funeral service was also live streamed on the St. Charles Catholic Church Facebook page. There was a Family and Friends Service on Oct. 5, 2020 at the Bowman Fire and Rescue Hall.
Visitation for Kevin was on Oct. 5, 2020, at the Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Home.
A lifelong resident of Bowman, Kevin Mark Bagley passed away on Sept. 30, 2020 at the age of 56.
Kevin was born on July 5, 1964 in Bowman, ND to Melfred and Meredythe Bagley. Kevin was an unexpected but welcome surprise to his parents, born 20 minutes after his twin sister Gwen. Kevin enjoyed his earlier years with his older sister and younger brother Kirk, and all their neighborhood friends. He grew up in the same house where Mel and Meredythe continue to live today.
He graduated in 1982 and received his associate’s degree two years later from the North Dakota School of Science in Wahpeton. His first job would take him to Dickinson, ND where he would meet the love of his life, Janel. Shortly after meeting Janel, they married and moved to Bowman where they would raise two sons, Matthew and Andrew, across the street from his childhood home.
Kevin loved his community and the people who also called it home. Following in his father’s footsteps, Kevin joined the Bowman Volunteer Fire Department in 1990 and continued to serve until his death. He was able to serve with his son Andrew for several years as well. Kevin will always be remembered for his gracious ways, kind heart, infectious smile, and his natural ability to make any stranger a friend. But most of all he will be remembered as a loving father and husband.
Kevin is survived by his wife Janel; his sons Matthew (Sarah) Bagley and Andrew Bagley; his two beautiful grandchildren Bria and Brody; his parents Mel and Meredythe Bagley; his twin-sister Gwen Kelly and younger brother Kirk Bagley. He was a favorite among all his nieces and nephews.
People wishing to honor Kevin’s lifelong commitment to family and community can make donations to the Bowman Fire Department or to their local Suicide/Mental Health foundation.
Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Services were in charge of arrangements.
