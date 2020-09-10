Larry Francis Hetland of Valley City, ND, passed away Sept. 4, 2020, at Essentia Hospital in Fargo. His recorded service and obituary can be found at www.lerudschuldt.com.
Larry was born in Buffalo, SD, Sept. 27, 1941, the youngest son born to Edith and Fritz Hetland. Larry grew up on the Hetland farm south of Scranton, ND. He enlisted in the Navy following high school. He went to school to become a radiologic technologist in Bismarck, ND, where he met his first wife, Charlotte Grossman. They married in 1963 and moved to Valley City, ND. Together they had two children, Darren and Kristi. In 1975, Larry married Melody Etzell, and together they had a daughter, Andrea.
Larry worked in the radiology department at Mercy Hospital from 1964 until he and Melody moved to Bowman, ND, from 1980 until 1989, when they returned to Valley City. Along with working full-time as a radiologic technologist for his entire career, Larry volunteered for many years, both in Valley City and in Bowman, with the fire department, sheriff’s department, and police department. Throughout his life he was also a professional photographer, an EMT, a county coroner, and a singer and guitar player in the band the Sundowners. He had many talents and enjoyed being very active.
Larry loved riding motorcycles, and he and Melody enjoyed taking long motorcycle trips together, spending time with their friends, playing card and board games, and spending time on the farm where he grew up. Other interests of Larry’s were hunting, collecting guns, wood working, playing guitars, and making people laugh.
Larry is survived by his son, Darren; daughters, Kristi (Dario) Molina and Andrea Hetland; and his mother-in-law, Betty Etzell. He was preceded in death by his wife, Melody; parents; and siblings, Bud Hetland and Carole Olson.
A memorial service was held Sept. 10.
