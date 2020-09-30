Linda Sheets passed away Sept. 20, 2020 at age 79. A memorial service was held Sept. 26, at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave, Bismarck.
Linda was born to Steve and Kitty Kosmicki of Haley, ND, on Feb. 18, 1941. Linda grew up on a farm south of Scranton, ND. She attended grade school in Vessey, SD, and shared the same teacher as her mom Kitty. She attended high school in Scranton and was a Scranton Miner cheerleader. After graduation she attended cosmetology school in Billings, MT. Where Norman began pursuing her.
Linda and Norman were married Dec. 13, 1960. They went on to have four children, Nadine, Lisa, Kay and Tim, and seven grandkids; Derek, Brandon, Michael, Marissa, Skyler, Jasmine and Terran.
Linda worked at the North Dakota State Health Department as a lab tech, for 30 years, until she retired in 2005. She enjoyed cooking, baking and spending time with family. She hosted many game nights and enjoyed pinochle, rummy, boggle, bananagrams, scrap booking, crafting and jewelry making.
In 2013 Norman, Linda and Nadine made a trip to Norway. They were fortunate enough to meet and spend time with family. They really enjoyed seeing the area, sights and riding aboard the Skibladner like Thora often did.
To share memories of Linda and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.