Louise Oberfoell, 90, of Bowman, ND, passed away on Feb. 19, 2021, at Southwest Heathcare Services Long-Term Care. A memorial service to remember and celebrate her life was held March 6, at Bowman Assembly of God with Pastor Ed Kvaale officiating.
Louise Maloa Mueller was born the fourth of six children to Jacob and Estella Mueller on June 5, 1930, on Grey Cloud Island in Washington County, MN. She attended first and second grade in a country school on Grey Cloud Island then third to graduation at St. Paul Park High School.
After graduation, Louise worked at Northwestern Refining Co. for nearly ten years, first as a secretary and later in payroll. She married Jim Oberfoell on Aug. 13, 1957, at the Congregational Church in St. Paul Park, MN. Three children, Sandra, Becky and Tim, were born to them, and they made their home in Slope County on a farm and ranch.
Louise enjoyed gardening, flower shows, and flower arranging and was a founding member of Good Neighbor Garden Club in 1963. Louise worked part-time at the Flower Nook once her kids were older. She entered many craft shows and was noted for her feather pictures and soft caramels. She enjoyed photographing wild flowers and showed slides of her collection all over the region. She also enjoyed painting landscapes and was an avid reader in addition to trying her hand at many other creative projects through the years.
Louise baked and decorated birthday and wedding cakes for family and neighbors and found a way to make many days of the year into special occasions. She was a loving and adventurous daughter, sister, aunt, mother, and grandmother. She stayed on the farm until 2014 when she moved into Bowman. Her later years were spent reading, writing letters to family and friends near and far, serving at church, and visiting shut-ins.
Louise will be greatly missed by her family and many in the community and beyond. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Ruth and Minnie.
She is survived by her children: Sandra Dingfelder of Bowman, ND; Becky (Don) Oakland, Tucson, AZ; and Tim Oberfoell, Bowman, ND; nine grandchildren, Lee (Amber) Dingfelder, Fair Oaks, CA; Kristi (Eric) Shanenko, Valley City, ND; Adrian Moralez, Mesa, AZ; Katrina Heck, Mesa, AZ; Jonathan (Kat) Oakland, Kingsland, GA; Heather Oakland, Tucson, AZ; Laci (Cameron) Coates, Bowman, ND; Haley Phelps, Bismarck, ND; Ben Phelps, Bowman, ND; and twelve great-grandchildren.
