A funeral Mass for Magdaline “Madge” Strom, 107, of Bowman was held July 20, 2020 at St. Charles Catholic Church in Bowman with Father Paul Eberle officiating. Burial took place in the Tuttle Cemetery.
Madge passed away on July 10, 2020 at the Southwest Healthcare in Bowman.
Magdaline Eileen Rozelle was born on March 6, 1913 at the family ranch in Slope County the daughter of Arthur and Ann (Madzo) Rozelle. She grew up and attended the Mound Country School through her sophomore year. Madge as a young girl remembered hearing stories of Theodore Roosevelt visiting her parent’s ranch several times. Madge was married to Glenn Strom and to this union two boys were born, Derril and Orlyn. Together they raised their children and ranched in Slope County. After the sudden death of Glenn, Madge continued to operate the ranch with the help of her two sons. She enjoyed working with her band of sheep, which totaled several hundred at one point. Madge lived out on the ranch until she was in her 80’s at which time she moved into Bowman and has lived there since.
Madge was a member of the Good Neighbors Club and of St. Charles Catholic Church in Bowman.
Survivors include, a son, Derril Strom, Bowman; three grandchildren, Carl, Brandy and Danielle.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Glenn and a son, Orlyn.
