Merle Watts, Rapid City, passed away Dec. 24, 2020 at Avantara Nursing Home in Rapid City. He was 82 years old and had struggled with health issues for several months. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who was loved by all his family. His memories will be with us forever.
Deceased’s funeral arrangements, because of Corona virus a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home, Rapid City, SD is in care of the arrangements. Merle will be laid to rest at Black Hills National Cemetery.
