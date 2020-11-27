Michael Gregory Mosbucker

Michael Gregory Mosbrucker, 93, of Bowman, ND, passed away on November 6, 2020 at the Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City, SD.
Mass of Christian burial for Mike was on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the St. Charles Catholic Church with Fr. Paul Eberle celebrated the Mass and burial followed in the Bowman Cemetery. Visitation was on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 12-9 with a Rosary and Vigil Service beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Home Chapel.
Michael Gregory Mosbrucker was born on May 11, 1927 in Slope County the son of John and Magdalena (Lutz) Mosbrucker during a blizzard that dumped enough snow to allow someone to walk over the plow. The only thing you could see was the top of the brake handle. He was baptized into the Catholic faith in Bowman. His mother called him Greg or Gregory. This would continue for the rest of his life as he preferred Greg to Mike. He attended Cash School with his big sisters Dorothea until the 8th grade when he moved onto Bowman High School. Dorothea and Greg were close being the only two children born to John and Magdalena. They even saved their money and bought a bike together and shared it for years. Greg eventually bought out controlling interest in the bike and continued to ride the wheels off of it. He earned his money working for neighbors and on the family farm. When he was very young, his dad and he hauled many loads of straw all the way from New England, N.D. back to the farm North of Bowman on a homemade trailer pulled by the family pickup. Many trips were made helping his dad, but all the straw was loaded and stacked by hand. When Greg was 16, he learned the skill of welding from Merle Peterson. His first welder was bought from a local auction by his dad John and was the welder he learned to weld with.
On November 21, 1963 Greg married Mercine Heinrich in Bowman, ND. From this marriage came the five brothers; Dave, Paul, John, Mark and Joe. Greg loved to drive and would work for his friend and mentor Emery Peters driving truck when he wasn’t welding. He always spoke highly of his adventures with Emery. Greg loved to dance and he danced throughout his life. Mercine lost her battle with Cancer in 1994. He would never remarry. After several years of grieving, Greg did discover singles dances and would run the wheels off his car traveling to dances in Montana and North Dakota. Greg was a volunteer fireman in Bowman from April 1969 to March 1971, a charter member in Bowman and lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus and he was active in the St. Charles Catholic Church. Later in life he enjoyed eating out and making life difficult for his favorite waitress, which was all of them.
Greg is survived by his sons: Dave Mosbrucker and Janette Bagley, John and Kielie Mosbrucker, Mark Mosbrucker and Joe (Monica) Mosbrucker, grandchildren; Cody (Britt) Mosbrucker, Sara Mosbrucker, Camryn Mosbrucker; Shayna Mosbrucker, Harper Mosbrucker and great grandchildren; Blake and Dekker, sister; Dorothea Howey and several nieces and nephews.
Proceeded in death by his parents, John and Magdalena, wife Mercine, son Paul.
