Michael “Mike” Dean Roemmich, 61 of Bowman, ND passed away surrounded by his family on Feb. 25, 2021 at Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck, ND.
Funeral Services for Mike were held March 2, 2021 at Bowman Lutheran Church with Pastor Renee Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at a later date at Woodlawn Cemetery in Steele, ND. Family and Friends Celebration of Life service was March 1, 2021 at Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Home Chapel.
Mike was born on Jan. 1, 1960 in Bismarck, ND to Ray and Shirley Roemmich. He was raised throughout the Steele, Bismarck and New Salem areas.
Mike met Sylvia Roemmich while custom combining near Holdrege, NE in 1987. They were united in marriage on Nov. 25, 1995 in Fessenden, ND.
Mike’s love of ranch life all started by helping on his grandpa’s farm. He worked for various farmers and ranchers in his younger years. Mike acquired his CDL in 1990 and drove semi long haul for the next 11 years. He missed the cows and ranching life, and so in 2001 he returned to working for various farmers and ranchers. In September 2004, Mike came to work for the Leo Heinrich Cattle Company, and continued to work there until the time of his death. Mike was happiest amongst his many girlfriends (his cows) and the wide-open sky.
Mike always enjoyed a cup of coffee, a friendly game of dice, cards or Aggravation. Mike was always ready to strike up a conversation with a stranger, and he met many people while driving truck and working throughout North Dakota. He never hesitated to help a person in need.
Mike is survived by his wife of 25 years, Sylvia of Bowman, ND; daughter Lacy Roemmich of Watseka, IL; sons Brady Roemmich of Grand Forks, ND, and Tracy Roemmich of Bowman, ND; brothers Pete (Tim Hankel) Roemmich of Cathedral City, CA and Charles Roemmich of Napoleon, ND; sisters Jeri (Dale) Mardikian of Lisbon, ND, Mary (David) Hruby of Fairmount, ND, and Connie (Kevin) Ness of Sauk Rapids, MN; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ray and Shirley (Young) Roemmich, grandparents Peter and Lydia (Albright) Roemmich, and Ernest and Mary (Leichleiter) Young Sr.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.