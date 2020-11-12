On the early morning of Nov. 4, at the age of 84, God whispered in Mike’s ear “your work here is done, your horse is saddled and ready to ride.” Mike was born Aug. 29, 1936 in Manning, ND to Mike and Clementina (Kuhn) Fischer. Mike grew up and attended country school in the Halliday, ND area. At a young age he worked for area ranchers and stock contractors.
At the age of 23, he knocked on Emilie A. Carlson’s door and asked her to take a drive, which led them on their journey of 60 years together. Mike and Emilie were united in marriage on Aug. 29, 1960. To this union six daughters were born and raised. In 1974 Mike, Emilie, and their daughters moved to Wibaux, MT. He was proud of the six daughters he and Emilie raised and the sons-in-law, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren they gave him. He especially enjoyed attending all their activities.
Mike worked on ranches and sold feed and fiberglass products. He was a brand inspector for 20 plus years for Wibaux County. His greatest job, however, was his cattle, whether it was buying, selling, feeding or branding. Mike enjoyed nothing more than saddling up and helping neighbors. He had a passion for horses and riding. He was fortunate enough to own several good horses. Mike also loved rodeos and no 4th of July was complete without attending one.
Mike was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church and the Wibaux Saddle Club.
Mike is survived by his wife, Emilie; daughters, Corinne (Curt) Bacon of Wibaux, MT, Carmen (Bruce) Smith of Wibaux, MT, Candace (Mike) Schneider of Wibaux, MT, Colette (Loren) Obrigewitch of Dickinson, ND, Crystal (Shane) Jahner, of Linton, ND, Caryn (Donny) Burke of Bowman, ND; 15 grandchildren; Calvin Bacon, Chloe (Josh) Zinda, Meriah Smith (fiancé Ross Ryan), Riley, and Bridger Smith, Chance Schneider (fiancée Arielle Billing), Sierra, Erin, and Noah Schneider, Lance Obrigewitch (fiancée Bobbi Jo Vandal), Seth Obrigewitch, Grady, Emily, Avery, and Caysen Burke; three great-grandsons, Colter Bacon, Walker and Wylee Zinda; and one sister, Clarlee Pierson of Laurel, MT.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Clementina (Kuhn) Fischer; brother, Joe Fischer; sisters, Viki Booke and Dolly Schmidt; brothers-in law, Frank Pierson and Glenn Booke. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneral.com.
Funeral Service for Mike Fischer of Wibaux, MT were held Nov. 9, 2020 at St Peter’s Catholic Church in Wibaux, MT with Fr. Silvester Anthonysamy officiating. Burial followed at the Wibaux Cemetery.
