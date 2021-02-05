Oral Lorraine Dingfelder, 96, of Bowman, ND, passed away on Jan. 19, 2021 at the Fallon County Medical Complex in Baker, MT.
Funeral Services for Oral were held on Jan. 23, 2021 at 1 p.m., at the Bowman United Methodist Church. Pastor Ray Sherwood and Pastor Scott Kiehn officiated with burial following in the Bowman Cemetery.
Oral Lorraine (Freitag) Dingfelder was born on April 15, 1924, near Scranton, ND, the daughter of Max and Anna (Hoth) Freitag. Oral was raised on the family farm northwest of Scranton and attended the rural country school of Stillwater through grade 8. She graduated from Bowman High School in 1942.
She attended State Teachers College in Spearfish and State Teachers College in Valley City. Soon after Oral signed a contract for the position of teacher at Mineral Springs Country School, teaching grades 1 through 8 which was a passion of hers. It was during this time that she met a special young man named Warren, who had recently returned from serving in WWII. This relationship soon blossomed into love, which led them to marriage on March 11,1950, at Scranton Lutheran church. Oral and Warren were blessed with four children: Debbie, Cheryl, Lane and Darlene.
Shortly after, Oral and Warren purchased what would become the family farm, northeast of Bowman. They enjoyed their lifestyle of farming grain crops and raising cattle, incorporating their children into learning and assisting with daily duties on the farm. Sadly, after 19 years of marriage, Warren passed away suddenly, leaving Oral to take on the role of both mother and father to their four children.
Oral faithfully attended the Assembly of God church in Scranton and later in Bowman. Eventually she became a part of Bowman United Methodist church. She loved her Lord and Savior and spent time daily in the Word and in prayer. Oral was a prayer warrior for her family and many others to the very end of her life, exhibiting the scripture of I Thessalonians 5:17: pray without ceasing.
She filled her life with her love of music, playing the piano and keyboard; which she had a natural flair for. People loved Oral’s unique style of playing. At times with family cheering her on, she would break out into yodeling or tap-dancing, both of which she was exceptionally talented. For many years she enjoyed delivering Avon to her loyal customers and had a knack for striking up a conversation with both friends and acquaintances. Another pastime was sharing her freshly baked goods with someone she wanted to bless, making use of her collection of church cookbooks. Oral doted on the chickens she raised throughout most of her life, and had a loyal customer base who she sold and delivered eggs to. Lastly, she had a contagious sense of humor that made everyone laugh within hearing distance.
At the end of Oral’s life she clung to the scripture Matthew 28:20: “And lo I am with you always, even to the end of the age.”
Oral will be greatly missed by her family who so faithfully loved her. They will cherish many special memories and she will forever live on in their hearts.
Oral is survived by her children: Debbie (Doug) Jones of Owatonna, MN, Cheryl (Gary) Van Daele of Rhame, ND, Lane (Ann) Dingfelder of Bowman, ND, and Darlene (Mario) Griseta of Winnebago, IL; 13 grandchildren: DJ (Melissa) Jones, Dana (Stacey) Jones, Dustin (Becky) Jones; Lana (Cliff) Maychrzak, Tracy (Ryan) Peterson, Tyler (Kristy) Van Daele; Lee (Amber) Dingfelder, Kristi (Eric) Shanenko; Ted (Jenna) Werre, Tom (Joy) Werre; Mario Jr. (Keli) Griseta, Shaun (Nicole) Griseta, Trevor (Kiley) Griseta; 28 great-grandchildren: Tyler, Wade, Lindsay; Whitney (Matt), Dylan (Samantha); Isaiah, Miles, and Luke; Grant, Eric; Brooke, Bailey; Emberly, Adelynn; Kyleigh, Chloe, Tristan, Adrian; Abby, Adam; Isaak; Macie, Brooklyn, Finley, Jack; Isaiah, Brighton; Kade; five great-great grandchildren: Emma, James, Hannah; Christian, Hazel; sister, Evelyn Goss; sister Millie Van Winkle; and several nieces, nephews and cousin.
Oral is preceded in death by her parents, Max and Anna Freitag; husband, Warren Dingfelder; sisters, Ravina Burns and Ruth Freitag; and brothers, Kenneth, Harry, Marlin, Gerald, and Donald Freitag.
