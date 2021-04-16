Ralph D. Bliss, 86, of Bowman, ND, passed away on March 28, 2021 at the Southwest Healthcare Long Term Center in Bowman.
Funeral Services for Ralph were held on April 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Bowman Lutheran Church. Pastor Charles Johnson officiated with burial to be held at a later date in the Scranton Cemetery. There was a Family and Friends Service for Ralph on April 2, 2021 at 7 p.m. at the Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Home Chapel.
Ralph Delano Bliss was born at home on the family farm southwest of Scranton, ND on Monday June 4, 1934, to Irvin and Katherine (Schoen) Bliss. As many stories of the 1930’s begin, life was hard for Ralph and family. He grew up never knowing his mother, who died two weeks following his birth. In his mother’s absence, Ralph’s father enlisted the help of hired caregivers, Ralph’s older sister, brother and step-mother Esther, ensuring he was raised well on the farm. He started country school at the age of four and would go on to graduate from Scranton High School in 1951, setting off into the world at 16.
Ralph worked in farming and ranching for several different farmers in the Scranton and Bowman area for nearly ten years, though he always turned down their offers to buy the farms. He was called to serve his country in the late 1950’s. He would later entertain his family with slide shows of the many sights he’d seen in Europe while being stationed in Germany from 1957-1959. After his discharge, he returned to farming briefly before taking advantage of the G.I. bill and completing his technical training in mechanics at NDSCS in Wahpeton.
It was around this time that Ralph caught the closer attention of a young school teacher, Clara Potter, who took interest in his new career path. A reconnection was made, letter writing began and romance blossomed. Ralph and Clara were married by Rev. Meyer at Peace Lutheran in Scranton on August 19, 1962. The young couple began their lives together in Eastern Dakota, living in Abercrombie, ND and Milbank, SD before returning to settle in Bowman in 1964. Their union was blessed with two children, Jeff and Lisa. Ralph and Clara celebrated 55 anniversaries together before her passing in 2018.
Ralph worked as a mechanic and service manager for Bill’s Chevrolet, later Nordberg’s, from 1964-2001. He began his workday at 7:30, pushing a broom and sweeping the shop floor before the doors opened and customer vehicles would arrive. Ten of those years, he worked side by side with his son; a time both cherished. Ralph semi-retired in the late 90’s, working only five days a week instead of six.
In retirement, Ralph returned to farming, helping his brother David during spring’s work and harvest. He was also the grounds keeper for the Pioneer Trails Museum. He enjoyed many family fishing trips; sometimes landing a big Northern, and other times with the cowl off fixing the boat motor while others fished.
It was also in retirement that he cultivated his childhood love of model railroading, building an intricate layout that filled an entire room in his home. Many of the buildings were his own handmade replicas of grain elevators and churches in the area. He loved running the trains for his granddaughters and anyone who wanted to have a look.
Most of all, Ralph loved being a grandpa to Erika, Aleah, Erin and Brenna. He was a man who could fix things, built his own computers, took on any home improvement project that could be done in a weekend and was a selfless care giver to his wife in her final years.
Late in his life, Ralph found companionship with a special friend Rose Eschenko. Together they enjoyed long drives in the country, going for ice cream and dining together every day. Even when both entered long-term care, they continued to visit, send cards and share Sunday phone calls.
Ralph’s loving family includes his children Jeff (Melissa) Bliss, Minot and Lisa (Brad) Brennan, Dickinson; granddaughters Erin and Brenna Bliss both of Minot, Erika Brennan, Dickinson and Aleah Brennan, St. Paul, MN; brother David (Sharon) Bliss, Scranton; sisters Ruth Newcomer, Franklin Grove, IL and Leona (David) Ensign, Scranton; along with a number of nieces and nephews.
Ralph was preceded in death by his mother Katherine; parents Irvin and Esther Bliss; sister Dorothy Matthew and his wife, Clara.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.