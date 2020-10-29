Rene Burk, 79, of Bowman, ND, passed away on Oct. 13, 2020 at the Sanford Hospital in Fargo, ND. Funeral Services for Rene were on Oct. 17, 2020 at the Bowman United Methodist Church. Pastor Ray Sherwood officiated and the burial to followed in the Bowman Cemetery. There was a Family and Friends Service on Oct. 16, 2020, at the Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Home Chapel.
C. Rene (Sarsland) Burk was born on Jan. 21, 1941 to William and Georgene (Thompson) Sarsland. Rene was born in Grandma Thompson’s house in Bowman and was the second of seven children born to Bill and Georgene. She grew up on a farm six miles east of Ludlow, SD.
Rene attended Lanesboro country school up until the sixth grade. She then moved to town and lived with Grandma Thompson until her sophomore year. While growing up east of Ludlow, Rene helped with the raising of her brothers and sisters. Growing up they did not have much but each other and found ways to entertain themselves. Rene and her brother Ronnie shot all of their chickens. They found out the consequences were plucking and cleaning all the chickens. Rene worked for Wayne Wolf at the drugstore for a couple of years before going to work for Joe DeBode at the Clara Lincoln Hotel and café. Rene then found her passion of caring for others when she went to work at St. Luke’s Tri State Hospital. She worked at the Bowman nursing home for close to 20 years. Rene retired when they implemented computers into her job description. Rene met the love of her life when Fred Burk drove by and gave her a ride in his brand new Oldsmobile. Fred and Rene married on July 24, 1961 in Miles City, MT. Debbie, Rocky and Michelle joined them in their 10’x 45’ trailer house at the farm north of Bowman. While living on the farm, Rene raised her milk cow Adrienne, along with sheep, pigs and chickens. She and Fred worked side by side for many years. Rene put her heart and soul into everything she did. In November of 2015 Rene suffered a life altering illness that caused her to live with a non-traumatic brain injury. Rene spent over 180 days in various hospitals where she made friends in each and every one of them. Even though this disease changed Rene forever, she never gave up and was a spitfire until the end. Rene had a love for music and played her music every chance she had. “You don’t always get to pick the path God leads you down, but you have total control of how you handle that path”
Rene is survived by her loyal husband Fred, her three children; Debbie (Todd), Rocky and Michelle (Keith), her three grandchildren; Garrett (Haley) Tia and Sheldon (Bree) and one great granddaughter Scotti Rene. Also surviving, her very special brother Bill Sarsland and a special sister Sandra Ness.
Rene was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Georgene, brothers; Ronnie and Larry, sister, Donna Rae and sister-in-law, Ellen Blees.
