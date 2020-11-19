Richard Mauer, age 84, of Wall, SD, died on Nov. 7, 2020 at Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City from the Chinese Flu.
Richard Merle Mauer was born on Nov. 21, 1935, in Bowman, ND, the oldest of four children born to Merle and Mildred (Waterhouse) Mauer. He attended grade school in South Sioux City, NE, but when his parents moved to Dakota City, NE, he moved back to Bowman to live with his grandmother and finish his schooling.
Richard joined the Air Force the day he turned eighteen. No one would sign for him to join earlier with the Korean War going on. He became a Radar Specialist and served in Korea, Spain, and Iceland; and in Klamath Falls, Oregon while stateside. He retired after serving twenty years.
He has lived in Wall, SD, since 1994. He enjoyed playing pool, card games and in his later years his son Paul taught him enough about computers that he was able refurbish old computers that businesses around the area did not want, and give them to those that needed them. Richard was presented with the Northern Hills Community Friends Award in March of 2009.
Richard is survived by his three sons, Tony Mauer (Colonel, USAF retired) of St. Louis, MO, John Mauer (Lt. Col., USAF retired) and his wife Karen of Edmond, OK, and Paul Mauer of Spring, TX; four grandchildren, David Mauer and his wife Brianne, Julie Mauer, Roman Mauer, and Raquel Mauer Garder and her husband Jeff; one great-grandchild, Matty Mauer; a sister Bonnie Mae Mauer Countryman of Moville, IA; and a very special friend of 22 years, Jean Hunter of Wall, who will miss him dearly; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Richard was preceded in death by two sisters Mary Ann Mauer Watson and Rose Marie Mauer Moorman.
Funeral services were held Nov. 12, at Wall Evangelical Free Bible Church with burial at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Wall.
