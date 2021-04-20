Robert “Bob” K. Waller, 84, of Rhame, ND, passed away on April 15, 2021 at the West River Medical Center in Hettinger.
Funeral Services for Bob were held April 21, 2021 at the Bowman Assembly of God Church. Pastor Ed Kvaale will officiated with burial to follow in the Lebanon Lutheran Cemetery, rural Amidon, ND. Visitation for Bob was April 20, 2021 at the Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Home Chapel.
Robert Keith “Bob” Waller was born on March 3, 1937 in C’oeur d’ Alene, ID, the son of Herbert and Florence (Craig) Waller. As a young boy, Bob lived in several places before moving to Marmarth, ND. He worked for his father at the Waller gas station and helped out on several farms in the Marmarth area. Bob enjoyed working with his father. This was very important to him and his family as they allowed him to stop school to work alongside of his father doing auto maintenance, auto body work and farming. He shared many stories of his family, their travels and living together. Bob enlisted into the United States Army National Guard in 1958 and proudly served his country until his honorable discharge in 1964. Later in life, Bob and his family sold their Marmarth home and business and moved to Rhame where he would open up Wallers Service Station. Bob began and developed “Custom Harvesting” to Wallers Service taking him too many states during harvest season. Bob was united in marriage to Linda Kathryn Crews in Winterhaven, CA on June 24, 1964. To this union four children were born; Jeanette, Jared, Jacinda and Jacalyn. Bob and his family continued to live in Rhame while running the service station. Bob had a passion for flying and was a very accomplished pilot. He would fly Civil Air Patrol to help locate holes with steam to find a buried cow herds for local ranchers. He enjoyed many things throughout his life from rebuilding combines and farm machinery, attending car and air shows, breeding Arabian horses and German Sheppard dogs. He loved planting gardens from seeds in his greenhouse, planting flowers and even making flowerpots for the community of Rhame. He also bladed roads for the county and townships. He sold Winchester rifles and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Bob even traveled to Mexico and Canada for some of his fishing and hunting adventures. Bob will be missed by his many friends and his family.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy of Rhame, three daughters, Jeanette Lyon of Fargo, Jacinda (Jay) Hestekin of Scranton and Jacalyn Adam of Denver, CO, grandchildren, Travis Waller, Jarett (Kaitlyn) Hestekin and Taylor Hestekin. Bob is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents; Herbert and Florence, son, Jared and brother Bill Waller.
