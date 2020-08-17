On Friday, July 31, 2020, Ruth Buzalsky (nee Rocksvold), loving wife and mother of five children, passed away at St. Luke’s Nursing Home surrounded by her family at the age of 93.
On January 26, 1927, Ruth was born on her parent’s farm on the Red River near Drayton, ND to Albert and Catherine Rocksvold. Due to a shortage of teachers during WWII, she volunteered to move from her home in the Red River Valley first to Minnesota then to the Badlands in the most South-West part of North Dakota. There she met her future husband, Gilbert Buzalsky, and after his return from Korea, they married on August 20, 1952. They raised two sons, Douglas and Ronald, and three daughters, Jawayne, Pamela, and Nancy.
Ruth had a creative passion for sewing, knitting, quilting, and service to others. She used her skills, extraordinary talent, and love to create linens, quilts, and clothing for her family and friends. Her passion for artisan craftwork was passed down to all her children through sewing, writing, quilting, and knitting. Friends and family greatly admired her for her dedication to her local community. She was always an active member of her local church and the many local volunteer service chapters from the American Legion to the Senior Citizens club. She was also known for her skill in bowling, competing at the national tournament, and quickly solving any word puzzle, her passion for life, and her kindness.
She is survived by her husband, Gilbert, her five children and ten grandchildren. She will be buried at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan, ND, and a memorial mass will be held at a later date at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in New England, ND.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given to New England Senior Citizens, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, or St. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Amidon.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.
Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Dickinson
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.