This is a love letter to our Sam:
December 9, 1994, Samuel Thomas Keirle came bouncing into the world at a healthy 9 pds. 12oz. in Billings, MT. He was a man of the world - living and growing up in many places; Kalispell, Billings, Bowman, Baker, St. Paul, (the Johnny Cash song comes to mind, “I’ve been everywhere, Man,”) and he left good friends in every one of these places. He was a good friend himself and would help anyone who needed it, but beware of his practical jokes! He loved his family (and, defended them fiercely,) animals, Harleys, and had met his person, the love of his life, Caitlin. He was finally able to plan for the future because he had found someone who was as loyal as he was! He was happy!
Sammy left this world, doing what he loved best, riding a Hog.
Thursday, July 16, he was on his way home from work in Kalispell when he collided with a deer.
Sam’s choice of profession was cooking. He was the head chef at “The Sitting Duck” in Kalispell at the time of his death.
Missing him already and forever are; his one, Caitlin McDonald, Kalispell; his mother, Danielle Keirle Butori (Dale) and his sister, Madison Myla, Baker; his father, Dean Howe, Kalispell; his brother, Brandon Hegg (Kristin), St. Paul; his grandparents; Granny Jae, Bowman (his partner in crime), Grandma Mae, Kalispell, and Grandma Mary (George) and Grandpa Carter (Lori), Dillon. Sam also had so many fraternal and maternal uncles, aunts, and cousins that it’s hard to list them all, but they were in his heart. This is also true for the people who preceded him in death; his Grampas Thomas, Orville, and Dean, and again, too many others to list. He also was preceded by his little furry friends; Sharmae, Chewy, Izzy, and Karl.
Cremation will take place and there will be no public services. We will celebrate him privately at later dates.
We love you, Sommers, and will NEVER forget you...you were such a force in all our lives! You left a huge hole in our hearts, which will never be filled again!
Rest peacefully and know you were loved by so many! See you on the other side!
Please, anyone reading this...wear your helmets!
