Sandra “Sandi” Jean May, 65 of Scranton, ND passed away on Feb. 13, 2021 at Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck, ND.
Memorial Services for Sandi were held on Feb. 22, 2021, at the Peace Lutheran Church in Scranton. Pastor Mary Wiggins officiated with burial to be held at a later date.
Sandra “Sandi” Jean May (née Heimer) was born August 6, 1955 in Bowman, ND to Martha (Maychrzak) “Mert” and Francis “Bud” Heimer. Sandi spent her first five years growing up on the family’s farm south of Scranton. In 1960, the family moved to Sturgis, SD where she attended Saint Francis Catholic Schools until 1971, when she moved back to Scranton to live with her aunt and uncle Theodore “Ted” and Pauline “Mickey” Maychrzak to help out Ted and Mickey’s daughter Jodi while she was pregnant with Camille. Ted and Mickey became surrogate parents to Sandi and she loved them dearly and remained close to them until their passing. In December of 1973, she married Jeffery “Jeff” Lee Johnson also of Scranton. She graduated from Scranton Public High School in 1973. The couple was blessed with two children, the first Jason Lee, and the second a daughter, Bridget Ann.
Sandi and Jeff divorced, and she later married Gene May of Scranton. They lived in Scranton for a few years before moving to a farm south of town. They would move back to Scranton and then to another farm south of Gascoyne. Gene and Sandi divorced, and she eventually settled into their former house in Scranton where she lived with her dog, Clancy until her passing.
Sandi loved people. She was grateful to have met so many people while working at many different places throughout her life such as Carol’s Café, 4U Motel, combining, and Sandi worked on oil leases with her dear friend James Bragg. Sandi’s most enjoyed jobs were at Scranton Equity Feed Plant for ten years and later Western Vigortone Outlets, where her knowledge of animal health was so valued. Sandi really enjoyed helping work cows and at many brandings around the area. Sandi was a Girl Scout leader, a member of Peace Lutheran Church, Peace Lutheran Bible Study and Birthday Club. Sandi loved the ladies in her birthday club, and they were dear to her heart. She always said she had the very best friends and was so grateful for them; they brought her so much joy.
Sandi never forgot important dates and probably sent out thousands of cards. She always sent out notes of love and encouragement when someone was ill or hurting. Sandi loved big and completely. She gave the best hugs and you could feel her love through them. Sandi’s grandchildren were her pride and joy and she loved Aiden, Kenna, Keiren, Reagen, Masin and Miles dearly. Sandi was grateful to have had the last ten years of companionship with Lanny Anderson. Sandi loved Lanny’s kids and family like her own.
Sandi is survived by her children Jason Johnson of Fargo, ND and Bridget (Carl) Miller of Beulah, ND; her seven siblings: Vicki, Guy and Lorraine of Newell, SD, Paul of Newport, KY, Joe of Newell, SD, Christine (Gary) Thole of Grove, OK, and John (Nancy) of Rhame, ND. Her grandchildren Aiden, Kenna, Keiren, Reagen, Masin and Miles.
Sandi’s legacy is one of love and will live on in her family and dear friends. She will be dearly missed and will forever live on their hearts.
Rest well you good and faithful servant of the Lord.
Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Services in charge of the arrangements.
