Sion (Bud) Johnson, 81, died Nov. 19, 2020 in Rapid City, SD. He was born Aug. 3, 1939 in Baker, MT, raised in Bowman, ND, and graduated from Bowman High in 1957. He had three sons and one daughter. On Nov. 23, Bud was laid to rest at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, SD.
Besides his four children, he was survived by his brothers Jim, Robert, Sam (Debbie), and Kevin (Stephanie,) one niece and two nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Art and Gladys (Njos) Johnson and two brothers Melvyn and Dean.
