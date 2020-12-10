With our deepest sorrow we said goodbye to our beloved Stevee, daughter of Jesse and Brandi Clapper and Jerrett Spencer. Stevee passed away to soon at the age of 21 at St. Mary’s Hospital/Mayo in Rochester, MN.
We ask all who read this to remember her beautiful smile and spirit, and remember to live life to the fullest as Stevee did; because life is much to short.
Stevee was born at Primary Children’s Medical Center in Salt Lake City, UT, and spent most of her childhood years in Vernal, UT. Stevee graduated from Scranton High School in 2018. Throughout her high school years she carried a 3.5 grade point average. She was the fastest typist in her school and a favorite of teachers Lynn Brown and Karilei Valoff. Many thanks to these teachers and friends who were Stevee’s mentors and advocates.
Stevee always had a smile on her face. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends in Scranton and Vernal. She enjoyed video games; especially Fortnite. She loved her animals: Pluto the cat and Blaze, her Golden Retriever. Stevee enjoyed homemade buns and scotcheroos. Stevee faced many health challenges in her short life with courage, resilience and fortitude. In her short life she inspired many with her strength and determination.
Grateful for having shared the life of this Dear Angel are her parents; Jesse and Brandi Clapper and Jerrett Spencer. Siblings Dimitri, Riley (Meridyth and Lico), Bailey, and Bradee Clapper. The love of her life, Bryan Fietz. Great grandparents Dan and Rayma Slaugh, and grandparents Lisa Slaugh, Gary and Terri Dimick, Dennis and Sandi Clapper and Joy Womack. Always by her side were many aunts and uncles, cousins and close friends who will always her memory.
Stevee Rio you will forever be missed, never forgotten, and always in our hearts.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Tracy’s Sanctuary House in Bismarck, or Primary Children’s Medical Center in Salt Lake City, UT.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.