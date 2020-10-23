Vernon L. Fuchs, passed away on Oct. 7, 2020 at the Southwest Healthcare Hospital in Bowman. Funeral Services for Vernon were on Oct. 12, 2020 at the Bowman Lutheran Church. Pastor Charles Johnson officiated the burial that followed in the Bowman Cemetery. There was a Family and Friends Service on Oct. 11, 2020 at the Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Home Chapel.
Vernon was born Jan. 3, 1938 to Emil and Mabel Fuchs of Burt, ND.
Vernon served three years in the ND National Guard, 1955-1958.
Vernon married Annabelle Gatzke of New England on July 22, 1959. They started their lives together in Bowman, ND. They moved to the Stegner Ranch in Rhame, ND approximately early 1963, where Vernon worked as a ranch hand. There they raised three boys: David, Ray and Timothy. Vernon and Annabelle purchased the Trail Motel in Bowman, ND in 1977. They later purchased and moved to the Best Western 4U Motel in Bowman in 1987. Vernon continued to work on the ranch during that time, but as he got older, he worked less and less until the ranch was sold. After selling the motel in 1998 they both retired and lived out their days in Bowman.
Vernon loved the outdoors, working with cattle and had a great love for horses. He had his favorites and one in particular that he was proud to own was a Registered Quarter Horse named Sugar Bar. He did teach his boys to ride and work cattle and taught them the value of hard work. He loved his boys and was proud of each one. Vernon also enjoyed going to bull riding events (as a spectator) and watching bull riding on television. He also loved watching all the old westerns on television. He was a cowboy at heart. When Vernon retired from the ranch, he enjoyed working on anything that needed repaired. He also found pleasure in taking care of his yard and being outdoors.
Vernon was proud of all his grandchildren and enjoyed being around them. Watching them play games like “Aggravation” was a highlight after a holiday meal. He would never turn down an opportunity to go to their sporting events and school activities. They always made him smile and they brightened his day.
Vernon is preceded in death by both his parents, his oldest son David, and his wife Annabelle.
Survivors include sons and daughters-in-laws, Ray and Mary (Cudmore) Fuchs, Bowman, ND, Tim and Vanessa (Haas) Fuchs, Aurora, CO. Grandchildren; Bryant (Stephanie) Fuchs, Bowman, ND, Bonnie Fuchs (Gerald Rusk), Bowman, ND, Becki Fuchs, Bismarck, ND, Brenton (Heather) Fuchs, Parker, CO, Brianna Fuchs, Aurora, CO and Bethany Fuchs, Aurora, CO. Great-grandchildren; Haylie, Landon, Karson, Skylar (Bonnie and Gerald), Elianna (Bryant and Stephanie) and Raelynn.
