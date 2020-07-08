Graveside services for Wayne Erickson, 65, of Dickinson, will be 1 p.m. Saturday, July 11 at Tuttle Cemetery in Rhame, ND. A second graveside service will be take place at 2 p.m. Monday, July 13 at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Dickinson. A reception will follow the committal service at the Heart River Retreat in Dickinson – 2475 Broadway West. For those attending please adhere to social distancing guidelines established by the Department of Health.
Wayne passed away March 20, 2020 at Sanford Health in Bismarck surround by family.
Wayne Rodger Erickson was born July 13, 1955 in Baker, MT to Lester and LuElla Erickson. He grew up in the Bowman/Rhame area. He custom combined for various farms before starting his trucking career. Wayne worked at Black Hills Trucking for 14 years before owning and operating his own truck. He retired with Martin Construction in 2019 after working there for nine years. He married Susie McNeil on July 31, 1986 in Medora. Together the couple had five children; Alison, Melisa, Linsey, Katie and John. Wayne enjoyed camping with family and friends, playing league pool for the Eagles and riding ATV in the black hills. He had a passion for circle track racing, and never missed watching his son race at Southwest Speedway.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Susie of Dickinson; children, Alison (Eric) Mclain of Dickinson, Melisa (Brian) Frank of Dickinson, Linsey (Justin) Sickler of Dickinson, Katie Kabel of Peoria, AZ and John (Emalee) Erickson of Dickinson; grandchildren, Taylor, Jaycee, Kinnley, Hudson, Abigail, Brandon, Mason and Aubree; great-grandson, Grayson; brother, Jim (Carol) of Apache, AZ, Elief (JoAnn) of Quartzsite, AZ; and sister, Julie Erickson of Wheeling, IL.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lester and LuElla; and brother, Kenneth Erickson.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.
