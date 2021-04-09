Today is day 57 at the North Dakota Capitol.
The Senate has 73 bills left and the House has 64 bills to act on. Both chambers will not gavel in on Friday the 2nd. The reason for this is because the Legislature is attempting to save as many days as possible, and saving an extra day now is crucial for redistricting in the fall. The Senate had a total of 339 bills to act on after crossover and the House had a total of 252. The workload for the Senate was much greater in the second half of session than the first, and the opposite was true for the House in the first half.
Both chambers are starting to get bills with much more density and impact than earlier in the session. Some of these bills have had significant time put into them by their committees and are now making their way to the floor. There are some tough bills with great discussion from both sides of the argument.
HB 1425 passed unanimously in the Senate this week. The bill gave the State Investment Board guidance on investing up to 20% of the Legacy Fund in the state of North Dakota. While early on this was a heavily debated bills, most of the issues were ironed out and it became a widely popular with sweeping support. This bill does not mean over $1.5 billion will be invest instantly into North Dakota. What this bill does is provides an opportunity for qualified and vetted businesses to apply for investment opportunities using Legacy Fund dollars. This is exciting news for the state.
Appropriation bills have started making their way to the floor and the funding for state agencies is starting to take place. The budget deficit gap in closing rapidly and everything is starting to take shape. There is much more work to do before the end of session, but there are some aspects, which are coming together.
The bonding bill and Legacy Fund streams bills have been amended and sent to Senate appropriations. Those will be work on and sent to the floor. If both of those bills pass, they will then go to conference committee for a final debate.
As always, please reach out with concerns you may have. We will always try and be as accessible as possible to our constituents. Keith Kempenich: kkempenich@nd.gov Denton Zubke: dzubke@nd.gov Dale Patten: dpatten@nd.gov
