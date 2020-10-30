Hello,
It’s been quite awhile since I’ve let you know how Shirley and I are doing. We are both healthy and hope that you are too.
In fact, I’m so healthy it is bordering on obese, but that’s another story.
I’ve often told you how Shirley cleans up real well, but most days, especially this time of year, I prefer to see her dressed in a stocking cap, Carhart coveralls, Handy Andy gloves and mud boots. Because we are feeding cows and calves.
Last week we had a deal happen that I just had to let you know about.
You see, we are feeding cows south of town. Shirley and my dumb dog Tyke are faithful chore doers. They never miss a morning. Tyke barks and whines and is rearing to go. Shirley doesn’t bark or whine, but is the first one wrapped up and out the door.
We feed with our bale pickup. It is an old Dodge club cab with a bale picker on it. Nearly 300,000 miles but runs like a charm, in spite of looking a little rough. We fed cows and I mentioned to Shirley, who was dressed in her work cap and overalls that I had a check at the sale yard I should run in and pick up after we fed cows. She agreed.
When the cows were fed we went into town and picked up this check. A small check. For trucking. But a check that would put a little jingle in my pocket in case a pinochle game broke out. After we picked it up, I told Shirley we could just as well go through the drive in window at the bank and cash it.
As we finished feeding cows, I opened the door and let Tyke jump in the back seat. As is our usual routine. And I kind of forgot that he was there staring out the window.
Well, we went up to that drive in window at the bank. Probably first customers of the day. This pretty young lady greeted us warmly with a big smile. She cleaned up very well. She took our checks and put the cash in an envelope and sent it back to us with a warm smile.
Then she looks at me and asks, “Would you like a treat”
I don’t hear well, so I asked, “Excuse me?”
“Would you like a treat for your dog,” she asked”
I gave her a look and said, “Excuse me, but that is my wife!”
The pretty young lady turned red and didn’t know what to say.
Shirley merely looked at me and says, in a cold tone of voice, “You just can’t help yourself can you?”
Stay safe, later,
Dean
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.