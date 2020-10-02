Our ballots should be coming in the mail soon.
Then we have some decisions to make, don’t we? There are so many issues to think about, but for us the most important is Life.
Considering that a mother and her baby have different DNA, we have both to protect.
To work for the right to healthcare, education, economic security, etc., but not protect the right to life is to say that these rights belong to some people but not to all.
A 1st Century document wrote, “Do not murder a child by abortion or kill a newborn infant.” Through the centuries this teaching has been consistent. Just because “we can” doesn’t make it right. Supporters of abortion live “This is my body. I sacrifice the other for the sake of myself.” Love says, “I sacrifice myself for the sake of the other.” Jesus lived, “If we allow a mother to kill her own child, how can we tell people not to kill each other?” We want to do for others what we would want them to do for us.
When it comes to the disabled and elderly, once we admit the right to kill the unproductive people, then none of us can be sure of our lives! Nothing that comes from God can tolerate the killing of innocent human beings. Life is a sacred gift!
These past 3 1/2 years the Republican party has supported life on so many fronts. In 2000 fewer people than are present in most churches on Sunday decided the presidential race. So it really is important that we vote – and vote Pro-Life!
Signed
Gene & Marilyn
Rhame, ND
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.