Why is every piece of land posted?
As and avid hunter for the past 70 years, I feel that those with posted land should be inclined to allow others to hunt on their land, IF ASKED PERMISSION. I’m not saying if I ask, that I should automatically be allowed to hunt on another’s land. Can’t we put up signs that say, “Ask for permission to hunt?”
Ninety-eight percent of hunters are honest and follow the rules set by Game and Fish. We have paid to hunt. There is no room for words of resentment, only words of sportsmanship. Can’t we show kindness and trust for each other? We can still hunt under the supervision of the landowner. Just because I go onto another’s land doesn’t mean I will be able to shoot something on that land. Sometimes in order to hunt government land, hunters need to walk, not drive, through another’s land.
I just feel we need to trust people more and give them the chance to show kindness to one another.
Sincerely,
Vernon Schock
Retired farmer and rancher
Please send your response to:
Vernon Schock
c/o Bowman County Pioneer
P.O. Box F
Bowman, ND 58623
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.