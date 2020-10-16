Dear Editor,
I want to tell everyone why I am voting yes on Measure 2.
I have been asked many questions about Measure Two which is on our general election ballot this year. This measure would change how initiated measures that affect the State of North Dakota’s Constitution will be approved. As it is now our Constitution can be changed by initiated measure with 50% plus one vote by a vote in the general election.
Measure Two would change this in that if a constitutional initiated measure would pass in the general election it would then go to the next legislative session and be open to debate and discussion by both the legislature and the public. If the legislature then passes it, it becomes part of our Constitution. If the legislature votes it down it will then go back on the ballot for the public to vote on it with the benefit of having the measure go through public debate and the benefits and any flaws being more clearly identified. This transparency will allow the public to make a better-informed decision as they vote to put the measure in the constitution.
Of the past five constitutional initiated measures that have been on the ballot, three were 100% funded by out of state interests and the other two were more than 85% funded from outside the state. Our Constitution reflects our core values, individual rights, and the relationship between the separate branches of government. It should not be easy for those out of state interests to change our constitution to reflect what they think the core values of our state should be.
Sincerely,
Dale Patten, Senator
ND District 39
